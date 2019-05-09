This Bakery Can Solve All Your Customised Cake Woes!

Truffle Story is the perfect next door bakery you always wanted- delicious food, good coffee, a cosy environment and run by awesome people. I happened to chance upon them while I was visiting a friend and it’s become my favourite go-to place since then. I love how the bakery is super experimental- they keep introducing new flavours every month, which are often a fusion of traditional and modern. You should check out their Quiche, Chocolate Blueberry and Sea Salt Caramel pastries. But while their dessert game is strong, their speciality lies in their customised cakes. Shruti, their chef, is very approachable and you can sit with her and design exactly the kind of cake you want. The best part? They aren’t restricted to just traditional birthday cakes- they can even customise cookies, fondant cakes or tea cakes for you! Their cakes start from INR 950 per kg, while their custom cake starts from INR 2,000 per kg. You can even order from here via Swiggy/Zomato.