Pink Box in Delhi is doing some super cool stuff! They have heart-shaped cakes and more! Choose it for your self and surprise your bae! We highly recommend the chocolate cake with a pink buttercream frosting! Yum!
This Bakery In Delhi Does Some Amazing Heart Shaped Cakes
Bakeries
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Bae
