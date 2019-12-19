This Bakery In Delhi Does Some Amazing Heart Shaped Cakes

Bakeries

Pink Box

Hauz Khas, New Delhi
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

B-1/30, Near Aurobindo Marg, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Pink Box in Delhi is doing some super cool stuff! They have heart-shaped cakes and more! Choose it for your self and surprise your bae! We highly recommend the chocolate cake with a pink buttercream frosting! Yum!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Bae

