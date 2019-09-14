This Bar In Epicuria Is Giving Exciting Discounts On Food & Drinks That You’d Be A Fool To Miss Out On!

The Chatter House in Epicuria is honestly a great place to experience the European pub-culture vibe in the city. Opening its doors to a lot of social experiences like live performances, music and sumptuous meals with heady drinks. This pub is located in Nehru Place and Khan Market. The Chatter House, Nehru Place, is a Victorian era themed pub adorned with classic chandeliers, old world flooring, warm and welcoming wooden accents, cheerful brick walls and plush comfortable seating that lures you to sink in and relax! The Khan Market outlet is a typical Irish themed pub with tan leather and dark wooden interiors and Irish music wall art.

Here’s a quick low down on all that you can experience during the week.