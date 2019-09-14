F6D11B7C-1701-42FA-BFA7-8725E076EB19Promoted

This Bar In Epicuria Is Giving Exciting Discounts On Food & Drinks That You’d Be A Fool To Miss Out On!

Bars

The Chatter House

Nehru Place, New Delhi
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Epicuria Mall, Lower Ground Floor, Nehru Place, New Delhi

View 1 Other Outlet

The Chatter House in Epicuria is honestly a great place to experience the European pub-culture vibe in the city. Opening its doors to a lot of social experiences like live performances, music and sumptuous meals with heady drinks. This pub is located in Nehru Place and Khan Market. The Chatter House, Nehru Place, is a Victorian era themed pub adorned with classic chandeliers, old world flooring, warm and welcoming wooden accents, cheerful brick walls and plush comfortable seating that lures you to sink in and relax! The Khan Market outlet is a typical Irish themed pub with tan leather and dark wooden interiors and Irish music wall art.

Here’s a quick low down on all that you can experience during the week.

Get Wine-y Every Wednesday

If you are Wine & Sangria lover then Wednesdays are going to be a paradise for you! Get special prices on glass, carafe, bottle & pitcher every Wednesday. That’s not all, you can also enjoy Salsa Night known as ‘Bailando Wednesdays’ from 9 pm onwards with DJ Neel AK Shi in their Nehru Place outlet. We are talking about learning different forms of Latin Dance on the spot with professional Latin dancers. 

Tropical Hawaiian Vibes on Thursdays

Chatter House has recently launched a new range of Tiki Cocktails that are created with fresh tropical fruit juices and blended with Gold, Dark & White Rum. We are talking about drinks that are garnished with fresh fruits, swizzle sticks, cocktail umbrellas or flowers that are served in authentic Tiki Mugs. You can get drinks like Mai Tai, Navy Grog, Batida Maracuja to name a few that are famous around the globe. Grab ‘em exotic Tiki Cocktails every Thursday at an awesome price of INR 349/- all day long while enjoying Tropical Live House Music.

Go Retro With Video Fridays

Get the best of classic rock and retro music with DJ Parshh featuring official music videos on a screen to make your Friday nights lit from 9 pm onwards at The Chatter House (Nehru Place). So, now you have all the reasons to complement your polka dots, Printed Short-Sleeved Dresses and bandannas with a tube top. So, if your typical party scene kickstarts with Pink Floyd, Doors, Bee Gees and isn’t complete without Abba then this is all that you could ever ask for. 

Paul John Saturday

Give your Saturdays a smooth kick by grabbing single malt whiskey at The Chatter House. Enjoy the taste of Indian Single Malt at special prices being thrilled with the best of Hip Hop, EDM, commercial music and so much more with DJ Parshh. 

Anything Else?

If you’ve been having a tough time planning that squad day out, these are all the reasons we are giving you to make it simpler! Pre-book your spot now at their Khan Market or Nehru Place outlet. 

