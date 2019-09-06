If you’re into stand-out bags - you need to get your hands on Mioborsa's collection stat! It'll step up your outfit a work-wear outfit to weekend casuals in an instant. Everything is made with vegan leather and comes with cool detailing too, think: sophisticated colour schemes, clean lines and silhouettes that look really chic. Check out my fav picks here:
This Brand's Bags Make Any Outfit Pop!
Vegan Leather Gold Chain Embellished Clutch
This vegan leather clutch looks really simple & elegant, and holds pretty much all that you need through the day. It comes in three awesome everyday colours - black, white and yellow! Paper & plastic money? Makeup essentials? Huge phone? Done.
Vegan Leather Two-Tone Cross-Body
In a sophisticated colour scheme and clean lines, this high-utility number by Mioborsa is SUPER classy! Even though it might look small, it can easily hold all your essentials! Just sling it on your shoulder and head on out 🏃🏻
Vegan Leather Single Compartment Cross-Body
Super simple and fuss-free, this cross-body is a no-brainer when it comes to a trendy everyday bag. It'll turn into a staple in your wardrobe in no time. Easy to carry, versatile & super affordable. And at 56% off? You canNOT miss this!
