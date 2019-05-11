This Cafe Has Beautiful Ambience & Delicious Drinks: Perfect For A Date

Soho Bistro & Cafe is the perfect place for you if you are looking for a beautiful place to spend time with your loved ones. It is located on the Westend Marg {walking distance from Saket metro station}. The place has both indoor and outdoor seating options. The ambience is very pretty and the decor is beautiful. The seating is comfortable, cosy and they have a unique floor seating concept too. The music is really great. They offer different kinds of coffee, shakes, and tea along with sandwiches, burgers, salads, small plates, and mains. The staff is friendly and the service is quick. The coffee here tastes amazing, a must try. The sandwiches taste delicious and the desserts are good too. This is a kind of place where you will enjoy the surrounding as well as the delicious food and drinks.