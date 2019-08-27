Evergreen Music & Beautiful Interiors, This Cafe Will Rewind The Time

The name says rewind and as soon as you enter it will be a rewind mode. The evergreen music will bring a smile on your face. The place and the interiors are beautiful. We had a great time listening to and lips to the background music at United Coffee House Rewind. Then we started our food journey. We ordered baked nachos, drums of heaven, Mexican twist, The Rewind Punch and Tutti Fruity Sundae. The nachos were so crispy and yummy. The quantity was good. The drums of heaven were drool-worthy. The chicken was juicy and tender. The flavours were too good. The rewind punch drink was so different in taste and refreshing. It had 3 layers which were looking so good. The Mexican twist had strawberry flavours and yummy. Both the drinks were refreshing and not overloaded. The dessert was also not heavy but tutti-fruity. It was served with a biscuit which was so good. Loved the sundae mix with tutty fruity. The staffs and manager were so cordial and very friendly. They have full knowledge of the menu and their recommendation was really good. Its a must-go place for their amazing food, service and experience.