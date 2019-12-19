Drop By This Cosy Cafe For The Crispiest Pizza, Baking Workshops & A Chill Time

Most of you must have visited or perhaps, have heard of the Old Town Cafe in Shahpur Jat. Over a year ago, they shut down their Shahpur outlet and relocated to a much larger and greener space in Asiad Village's Community Centre.

We dropped by this cafe at its new spot on a sleepy Saturday afternoon and were pleasantly surprised to find that it was not as crowded as you'd expect cafes to be on a Saturday. Old Town in Asiad Village is a sunshine-filled, neighborhood cafe that's painted in a lovely mint green shade, has faux green decor, and overlooks a playground.



It is a space where retired aunties meet often for a chill game of Rummy, where little ones come for their baking classes (even adults for that matter!), and it's a great place for when you want to catch up with your friends over a cup of coffee (but minus the crowds).

On its menu, Old Town Cafe has sandwiches, quiches, pastas, a few breakfast options and a bunch of sweet treats including homemade ice creams, cakes, and waffles. We opted for their Mushroom & Chicken Spaghetti and the Sun-Dried Tomato, Chicken and Feta Pizza. Loaded with chicken and mushroom chunks, their cheesy spaghetti is something we'd love to eat multiple bowls of. It's also very filling, unlike the pizza, which was super light and crisp. The creamy feta on the pizza actually binds all the flavours together perfectly well.

We also tried the Red Velvet Waffles here which tasted great, but weren't as crispy as we'd like them to be.