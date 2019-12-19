This Cosy Cafe In Majnu Ka Tila Serves Amazing Food With A View

Cafes

Yamuna Cafe

Majnu Ka Tila, New Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

D-34, East House, Majnu Ka Tila, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Yamuna Cafe, located in the lanes of Majnu ka Tila, is a small cafe that offers seating space for about 20-25 people. And as the name suggests, Yamuna flows right outside this cafe, so you can enjoy your food with a view. The cafe has an open kitchen. Their menu consists of Indian, Tibetian, and Italian food. Everything served here is delicious. Also, don't miss out on their drinks. They are pretty great.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 500 - INR 1,000

Best To Go With?

Bae

