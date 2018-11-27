This Decor Store & Cafe Is One Of The Most Beautiful Ones You'll See

The Wishing Chair

Golf Course Road, Gurgaon

South Point Mall, LG-35, Golf Course Road, Sector 53, Gurgaon

This store (located right under Le Marche) is like walking into a decor dream. I kid you not—you won’t be able to walk out without buying at least one product. Everything related to your home, be it decor elements, kitchen supplies, bed linens, cutlery, candles, pots, planters and stationery, you’ll find it here (aesthetic quotient for all is obviously top-notch). The feel of the store is very vintage-y, and full of colour. Most of their products are handmade or hand-painted. My favourite was the one-for-all teacup, which had a tea infuser, a hot water jar and a tea cup all in one. After all the surfing and shopping, don’t miss grabbing a hot cuppa and some peanut butter cookies at the Mad Teapot cafe towards the back. It’s a super pretty, well-lit space with a very relaxing ambience.

Rest of NCR may find it difficult to come here. But, they've got another outlet in Shahpur Jat, so that makes things easier.

