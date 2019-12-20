This Design Studio Will Help You Achieve Your Minimalist Decor Dreams

Being a holistic design practice, the studio follows a strong process driven approach from thorough research to effective, experience-centred design. They do a lot of office spaces, hospitality, home spaces and furniture projects. What we really love about their work is their use of white to determine the use of space. It looks vivacious.

Apart from office spaces, they have worked with restaurants like The Hungry Monkey, Artful Baker, AMPM, Outhouse and Café Diva. So the next time you’re at any one of these outlets, you may want to pay closer attention to the decor.