Project 810 focuses on beautiful visual design concepts and works through spaces with talented interior designers, exhibition designers, graphic designers and architects. Started by Vritima Wadhwa, a NID graduate, their work speaks volumes on minimalistic design.
This Design Studio Will Help You Achieve Your Minimalist Decor Dreams
- Nearest Metro Station: Sukhdev Vihar
Shortcut
White Noise
Being a holistic design practice, the studio follows a strong process driven approach from thorough research to effective, experience-centred design. They do a lot of office spaces, hospitality, home spaces and furniture projects. What we really love about their work is their use of white to determine the use of space. It looks vivacious.
Apart from office spaces, they have worked with restaurants like The Hungry Monkey, Artful Baker, AMPM, Outhouse and Café Diva. So the next time you’re at any one of these outlets, you may want to pay closer attention to the decor.
Woodness Gracious Me!
Project 810 has a sister concern too and their concern is to provide some ace furniture for all these spaces they work for. Designers Home, an apt name for their furniture ware started about 30 years ago by Vibha Wadhwa who creates countless pieces of finely-crafted furniture.
They usually work on multiple residential, commercial and retail projects and their furniture speaks volumes about their attention to detail and a fine balance between comfort and aesthetics.
So, We're Saying...
The next time you’re looking to do up your home, office or cafe, look these guys up. They’re sure to floor you with some amazing woodwork.
Check out their website for more details.
- Nearest Metro Station: Sukhdev Vihar
Comments (0)