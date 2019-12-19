This Designer Has Pastel Lehengas That'll Make You Look Like A Dream

With two stores in Shahpur Jat, it’s tough to not immediately be in awe of Shiva Jangra’s beautiful apparel in all their pastel-and-neutral-coloured glory. Be it gowns, or lehengas, you won't have to work hard to pull off her clothes. She leans more towards an Indo-western aesthetic and uses intricate hand-worked embroidery to create gorgeous, graceful attires. Thankfully, the bling quotient was low for all her clothes. Keep her on your radar the next time you’re out for some shaadi shopping.