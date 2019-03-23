This Fashion Brand Will Make You Rethink Your Style Statement

The collection features almost everything that your summer wardrobe needs from holiday wear and casual wear to work wear. With an abundance of options for all the fashion-forward people who love to experiment and keep reinventing their style statements, this collection will bring surprising changes to your OOTDs.

Marks and Spencer is cognizant of the Indian consumer’s willingness to experiment and push their boundaries when it comes to style. With the all new Rethink collection, the brand aims to provide the right style guidance and inspiration to rethink fashion styles and dilemmas.

The collection features trends like animal print for workwear, some interesting permutations of pink on pink, pastel shades for men, two-toned stripes, bright summer shades for womens’ workwear, and much more.