Marks and Spencer, a trendsetter in global fashion launched its Spring Summer Collection ‘19 and the lookbook will make you ‘Rethink’ your wardrobe. Launched on February 7, 2019 at an exclusive fashion show, the event was graced by celebrity showstoppers Shahid Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor, and we’re giving you a sneak peak into what all you should be looking forward to.
This Fashion Brand Will Make You Rethink Your Style Statement
- Upwards: ₹ 1000
- Nearest Metro Station: RAJIV CHOWK
What Makes It Awesome
The collection features almost everything that your summer wardrobe needs from holiday wear and casual wear to work wear. With an abundance of options for all the fashion-forward people who love to experiment and keep reinventing their style statements, this collection will bring surprising changes to your OOTDs.
Marks and Spencer is cognizant of the Indian consumer’s willingness to experiment and push their boundaries when it comes to style. With the all new Rethink collection, the brand aims to provide the right style guidance and inspiration to rethink fashion styles and dilemmas.
The collection features trends like animal print for workwear, some interesting permutations of pink on pink, pastel shades for men, two-toned stripes, bright summer shades for womens’ workwear, and much more.
So We're Saying...
If you are one of those who thought wearing that animal print dress for the super-important pitch meeting was inappropriate or men cannot sport floral prints, then it’s time to Rethink fashion with Marks and Spencer. So wait no more, visit the nearest Marks and Spencer outlet and rethink your wardrobe with the inspiring collection!
Other Outlets
