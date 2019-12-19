All of us have wanted to go to France or crave to revisit the serene place. We say why not live the dream when you can? The French Press Cafe recently launched at Siri Fort on August 5 and we can't lie when we say that we loved it! One constant on a bucket list, if not for all, is some idea of France. From the city of love Paris to the French rivieras. And while, we certainly can’t send you on a trip, here’s the next best thing to do in the city.
This French Themed Cafe Has Recently Launched At Siri Fort Road And We Can’t Get Over The Pretty Interiors, Their Coffee, Sumptuous Quick Bites And So Much More!
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Nearest Metro Station: Panchsheel Park
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
If you have been meaning to sit back, relax and chat with your bae or long lost friend for hours, this our recommendation of where you should head. The cozy ambience of the cafe will help you break the ice and monotony in a split second.
This place is a heaven for coffee lovers. They serve 14 different types of coffee with exclusive coffee beans from Chikmanglur, Karnataka.If you are the kind of person whose day kickstarts with a mug of hot cuppa, you have to try their signature French Press special coffee. Other than this, you can obviously enjoy the regular favorites like Cappuccino, Cafe Latte, ICED Cappuccino and TFP Style and a whole lot more! For quick bites, try out the Chicken Quiche, Baguette Chicken sandwich, mango dome cheesecake, chicken ham or cheese croissant.
Pro-Tip
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Nearest Metro Station: Panchsheel Park
Comments (0)