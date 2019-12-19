This French Themed Cafe Has Recently Launched At Siri Fort Road And We Can’t Get Over The Pretty Interiors, Their Coffee, Sumptuous Quick Bites And So Much More!

If you have been meaning to sit back, relax and chat with your bae or long lost friend for hours, this our recommendation of where you should head. The cozy ambience of the cafe will help you break the ice and monotony in a split second.

This place is a heaven for coffee lovers. They serve 14 different types of coffee with exclusive coffee beans from Chikmanglur, Karnataka.If you are the kind of person whose day kickstarts with a mug of hot cuppa, you have to try their signature French Press special coffee. Other than this, you can obviously enjoy the regular favorites like Cappuccino, Cafe Latte, ICED Cappuccino and TFP Style and a whole lot more! For quick bites, try out the Chicken Quiche, Baguette Chicken sandwich, mango dome cheesecake, chicken ham or cheese croissant.