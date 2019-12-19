This New Cafe Is Taking The Concept Of Glow-In-The-Dark To A Whole New Level

The Dark Cafe is a new one of its kind cafe in the cafe hub - Hudson Lane. Frequented by DU students, Hudson Lane is a hot spot for students. This new cafe takes glow in the dark to another level with everything from the glasses to the decor. While the entrance looks like a shady place, the cafe will win your heart if you like a pinch of quirkiness with your food. They have a variety of yummy fusion pizzas like Maggi pizza and some toothsome shakes and beverages on their menu. Also, if you're a glow in the dark kinda person, they also have a pretty rooftop place for you to chill at and an underground space for private parties etc.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: G.T.B. NAGAR
The pricing can be made a little more affordable and inexpensive.
INR 500 - INR 1,000
Big Group and Bae
