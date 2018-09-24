This G-Town Store Is Full Of Colourful Decor, Stationery & Jewellery

Craft Traditions, a store in Galaxy Mall (near Galaxy Hotel, Gurgaon), is like a mini version of Dilli Haat. It’s got everything from traditional handicrafts and bright-coloured linens, to jewellery and even organic perfumes and oils. It’s a massive store spread across two levels—the first floor being one dedicated to jewellery, Madhubani paintings (there’s an artist present at all times and he can customise your stoles, photo frames and diaries too), handmade stationery (notebooks, bookmarks, embellished pens, magnets etc.), sculptures (marble, wooden and bronze) and organic products (oils, soaps, Ittar, agarbatti and perfumes). The second floor's full of home linens like mirror-work cushions covers, curtains, bedsheets and printed fabrics. Heavy furniture and crockery (they’ve got stunning Andretta Pottery tea sets starting at INR 1,400) are some other things you'll find on this floor. If you're someone who's always buying stuff for home, you'll definitely want to stock up on Craft Traditions' cushion covers, intricate Madhubani paintings and leather stool covers. Also, do check out their silver jewellery collection. They've got something for every type of jewellery lover (including simple hoop earrings and nose rings to heritage-inspired jewellery sets). The prices though, are a bit higher than Dilli Haat's, but it’s still a great place to drop by if Dilli Haat is too far and you barely have time to spare.