This Hidden Gem Has Boho Fashion & Gorgeous Decor From The Mountains

A two-floor store in Gurgaon, The House Of Tara is just so arresting. Inside is a treasure trove of colourful home decor, bags (be it sling bags, duffels, laptop/mobile holders and more), jewellery of all kinds (including earrings, bracelets for men, necklaces, barefoot sandals, boot/arm wear), keychains, some clothing and dreamcatchers (there was one that was six feet tall) . While the ground level was full of accessories (and a changing room that doubles as a selfie corner), the upper floor was a gorgeous presentation of their home decor, which includes furniture pieces, trousseau boxes, wall runners, floor and seat cushions, art frames, prayer flags and wheels, and even fairy lights with real, dried leaves. A lot of their handicrafts come from Bhaktapur, Nepal. Also, their collection keeps rotating, so there's something new to look forward to every time. As for the price range—most of the stuff is under INR 2,500 (not too shabby). The one thing that makes me want to visit this place again and again is the ambience (very similar to what Majnu Ka Tilla feels like).