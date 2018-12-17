This Historian & Filmmaker Will Help You See Delhi In A Whole New Way

The walks are conducted by Sohail Hashmi, who's not only an academician and historian, but also a filmmaker, and knows the essence of Delhi inside and out. He'll immerse you into lost stories and hidden secrets that the city holds by taking you through Lodhi Gardens or Feroz Shah Kotla or any of his seven, old Delhi walks. You need to keep an eye on his Facebook page to know what the latest tour is going to be. He charges INR 600 for adults and INR 300 for kids between 12-15 (under that is free). The registration process, meeting point and timings are always given on his Facebook as well.