This Homestay In Jaipur Is Stunning And Has Great Service Too!

All the travel sites in the world, and I always find the best places to stay on LBB! I discovered 47 Jobner Bagh on LBB and chose to stay here for my recent (annual) trip to Jaipur for the Jaipur Lit Fest 2019. It's a stunning property, located not too far from the heart of the city. I love the way it's done up- super minimal, with vintage furniture. The building seems art-deco inspired, and every room and dining space is done up in a cool, contemporary way with elements of pottery, cane and vintage decor. Their service is great! You'll find the owner of this homestay around, checking in on guests. And the gentleman manning the dining room is amazing- incredibly warm and helpful. Food: expect home-cooked meals, using local ingredients. Breakfast is any choice of eggs, muesli, fresh fruit, multi-grain toast (sourced from a local bakery), coffee and tea. Special shout out to their masala chai. We carried our own wine/drinks, so not sure about their alcohol menu. Breakfast is complimentary, lunch/dinner are at an additional cost. The rooms are reasonably big, and their beds are super comfortable. Fun tip: make your way to their rooftop bar for a view of Amber Fort all lit up at night. 😍😍 Also, their store is beautiful! They've got a small store with handicrafts, jewellery, decor etc- a little expensive, but super cute!