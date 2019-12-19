Udaipur Bound? Stay At This Dreamy Lakeside Homestay

Rosie's Retreat is, of course, winning because it's this quaint apartment building by the lakeside. But apart from the gorgeous view, Rosie (an English lady who's been running the show for the past eight years,) has done up her space beautifully with antiques from all over. The best part? You can actually buy these from her.

We hear that her space is great for solo women travellers, it's safe and if you see the pictures, you can see how adorable it looks. They've got a balcony by the lake, colourful rooms and plenty of plants around. Their balconies have hand-carved jharokas, there's a fully-equipped kitchen and it's pretty central to the main city. All in all, we felt that we'd definitely be paying them a visit the next time we go here. Usually, it's INR 5,500 for a night, and bookings can be done through Airbnb.