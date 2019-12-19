This Hudson Lane Cafe Has All-Day Live Music and Delish Food

The newest venture of the OG Hudson Lane and Satyaniketan Restaurateurs (see — QD’s, Rico’s, Cafeteria & Co.) opened for business a few months ago, and we went to check it out. The restaurant promised all-day live music and delicious food, and we weren’t disappointed. We went on a weekday, and were famished after a long day of work. We were pleased to see that the service was quick ad the staff was sweet and courteous to accommodate our big group and the live music was so good, we forgot how tired we’d been seconds before. The place was buzzing with people and considering it was a Tuesday, we were mildly surprised.

We ordered — Mushroom Chargrilled Skewers, Peri Peri Chicken Tikka Skewers, Penne Arrabiata, The Great Indian Vegetarian Platter, and Hummus with Pita. The kebabs on sticks were juicy and delicious, the marination must have been out of this world! The Great Indian Vegetarian Platter consisted of Dal Makhani and Paneer Tawa Masala served with Garlic Naan. Their preparation of these classic north Indian dishes was amazing and we couldn’t have complained. We’ve had better pasta, but can’t say the same for the kebabs. The one thing that put us off, though, was that they serve their Hummus with tortilla wrap bread instead of pita bread. But our experience in totality was a happy one, and we didn’t complain. Recommended from their menu is their Mutton Bhuna Tikka, their in-house cocktail ‘Cantino’s Bullfrog’ and their Sangria’s.

We were too stuffed (it was the beers we downed) to try their desserts, but we hear that their Molten Chocolate Cake, which is served in a mug, is a favourite.