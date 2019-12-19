This Indian Brand Has A Whole Different Take On Ethnic Wear!

Anokhi

Khan Market, New Delhi
32, Khan Market, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome?

Anokhi is a homegrown brand that houses one of the best Indian apparels. When you walk into Anokhi at Khan Market you can check out the colourful collection of Kurtis, dresses, skirts, tops and what not! But that's not all they are limited too. Anokhi serves up a wide variety of apparel as well as accessories, notebooks etc. In this look, I'm wearing a cotton kaftan. The versatility of kaftans is that they can be paired with anything and can be worn as standalone piece as well. They suit every body type and create a beautiful cinched silhouette when tied. I've accessorised with a pair of oxidised mirror earrings and a pair of colourful Kohlapuris to accentuate the indo-western fusion. Lightweight cotton and unique styles are all you need to keep yourself looking uber stylish these summers and Anokhi has you covered in that department. While shopping stop by to buy some funky oxidised jewellery!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

Other Outlets

Anokhi

Ambience Mall, DLF Phase - 3, Gurgaon
4.2

Ambience Mall, 2nd Floor, S-230, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

Anokhi

Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi
3.8

Ambience Mall, 2nd Floor, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

Anokhi

Sector 15, Gurgaon
4.5

Galaxy Hotel, Behind 32nd Milestone, Sector 15, Gurgaon

Anokhi

Greater Kailash - 1, New Delhi
4.3

16-N, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

Anokhi

Chanakyapuri, New Delhi
4.3

Santushti Shopping Complex, Race Course Road, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Anokhi

Sector 18, Noida
3.3

DLF Mall Of India 2nd Floor, Sector 18, Noida

Anokhi

Nizammudin, New Delhi
4.2

13, Block C, Nizamuddin East, New Delhi

