This Indian Brand Has A Whole Different Take On Ethnic Wear!

Anokhi is a homegrown brand that houses one of the best Indian apparels. When you walk into Anokhi at Khan Market you can check out the colourful collection of Kurtis, dresses, skirts, tops and what not! But that's not all they are limited too. Anokhi serves up a wide variety of apparel as well as accessories, notebooks etc. In this look, I'm wearing a cotton kaftan. The versatility of kaftans is that they can be paired with anything and can be worn as standalone piece as well. They suit every body type and create a beautiful cinched silhouette when tied. I've accessorised with a pair of oxidised mirror earrings and a pair of colourful Kohlapuris to accentuate the indo-western fusion. Lightweight cotton and unique styles are all you need to keep yourself looking uber stylish these summers and Anokhi has you covered in that department. While shopping stop by to buy some funky oxidised jewellery!