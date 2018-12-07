If your hoarder mode is permanently on, you're going to love what Utter Clutter has in store for you. Their big sell is personalisation. Be it on a passport cover, a bag, pouches, notebooks or any kind of stationery, they'll go right ahead and put your name on it. Literally. They're super active on Instagram which is where they post their latest designs and products. That's also where they take orders from. Their rainbow of a feed showcases products like travel mugs, printed organisers, Nutella phone covers, vibrant passport holders, quirky pouches bookmarks, and a whole bunch of stationery (owl-shaped notepads, anybody?). Their products basically bridge the gap between quirkiness and functionality—always a good sign.
This Insta Store Will Put Your Name On Any Of Their Quirky Products
We wish they had a website which would make it much more organised (and ultimately easier) to browse through their products and collections. They also don't mention any prices on their posts, so you'll have to specially inquire that for every different product.
