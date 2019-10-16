Kluer is an Instagram page. They have a wide range of beautiful earrings and clutches. I recently got this stunning Swan, marble based clutch from Kleur. This clutch looks really elegant and classy. I paired it up with my simple black dress and it immediately added an extra edge to the whole over outfit. I love how the whole outfit looks so well put up just by adding this clutch. The festive season is around the corner and this clutch can go with a lot of outfits, western and Indian too. Adding such different accessories can easily make a basic outfit look more edgy and chic. Kluer also has a wide range of beautiful earrings and clutches. So head over to Kleur page and shop for some really edgy stuff.
Check Out This Instagram Page For Some Range Of Classy Earrings & Clutches!
₹500 - ₹1,000
