Order Away Some Amazing Chinese Combos From Chopsuey

What Makes It Awesome?

Last night we ordered dinner from Chopsuey. The food was delivered piping hot and was sealed perfectly to avoid any spillage. We tried their Chicken Manchow Soup which proved a blessing to my sore throat and their Chef Special Veg Chopsuey was delicious and loaded with vegetables. Just perfect to end a tiring workday. P.s.- They send a very generous amount of crisps with soups and Chopsuey 😁😁 *Win-win* All in all their food is delicious with the perfect amalgamation of flavours and is a must-try in Gurgaon

