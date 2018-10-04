This pizza from Cafe Tesu is called the White Pizza. It is a six cheese pizza, and any pizza lover would fall in love with it in the first bite itself. The base is prepared in pesto sauce, making it all the more delectable.
Can't Get Enough Of Cheese? Try White Pizza At This Cafe In Essex Farms
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
INR 500 - INR 1,000
Best To Go With?
Bae, Family, and Big Group.
