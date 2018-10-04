Can't Get Enough Of Cheese? Try White Pizza At This Cafe In Essex Farms

Cafes

Cafe Tesu

New Delhi, Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Essex Farms, 4, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Vijay Mandal Enclave, Kalu Sarai, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome?

This pizza from Cafe Tesu is called the White Pizza. It is a six cheese pizza, and any pizza lover would fall in love with it in the first bite itself. The base is prepared in pesto sauce, making it all the more delectable.

INR 500 - INR 1,000

Bae, Family, and Big Group.

