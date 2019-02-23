This Janpath Shop Has Been Selling Ittars & Fragrances For 4 Generations!

The fact that this little shop has been selling wonderful fragrances for four generations should be an incentive enough for anybody to give it a whiff. You'll find delightful ittars, essential oils, aroma lamps, natural perfumes and all things sweet-smelling here. The uncle manning the counter was utterly sweet and sounded super passionate about what he does. He told us that they source their raw materials from different parts of the country and then, blend the fragrances themselves. They'll even make a custom fragrance for you (a mix of multiple) based on your preferences. You'll find ittar fragrances like Sandalwood, Opium, Ice Berg, Lotus and so many more — the collection is at Arihant Fragrance is endless. Also, a 10ml bottle here will only cost you INR 200 and will last you quite a while.