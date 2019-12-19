Dosa Junction is a small outlet in INA Market with an insane variety and great taste this place serve’s absolutely amazing Dosas. This outlet is here for more than a decade and the taste is just the same. Keeping their price affordable this place is a hidden spot in South Delhi. Other options for South Indian lovers are Vada, Idli and Uthapam served with a generous amount of sambar and two chutney’s which are absolutely delicious. They also serve Fried Rice and Chowmein if you don’t like South Indian. They initially just had a standing spot but due to high demand recently a few years ago they have opened seating place in their basement. So why are you waiting for hop over to this little joint and satisfy your hunger panga here?
This Joint Has Some Scrumptious Dosas That One Must Try
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: AIIMS
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
Best To Go With?
Under ₹500
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: AIIMS
Comments (0)