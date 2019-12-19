This Joint Has Some Scrumptious Dosas That One Must Try

Dosa Junction is a small outlet in INA Market with an insane variety and great taste this place serve’s absolutely amazing Dosas. This outlet is here for more than a decade and the taste is just the same. Keeping their price affordable this place is a hidden spot in South Delhi. Other options for South Indian lovers are Vada, Idli and Uthapam served with a generous amount of sambar and two chutney’s which are absolutely delicious. They also serve Fried Rice and Chowmein if you don’t like South Indian. They initially just had a standing spot but due to high demand recently a few years ago they have opened seating place in their basement. So why are you waiting for hop over to this little joint and satisfy your hunger panga here?