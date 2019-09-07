This Ayurveda Lip Balm Will Definitely Solve Your Lip Issues

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Daughter Earth is an Ayurveda skincare brand. They have everything ranging from body oils, face mists, serums to lip balms. I got a chance to use their antioxidant lip balm, and using this is the best decision I've ever made. It worked wonderfully on my chapped lips. It also helps in reducing lip pigmentations. Nearly all of their products are 100% preservative-free.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500