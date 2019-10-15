Pies, Red Velvet Cakes, Pudding & More, This Little Cafe In Malviya Nagar Has It All!

img-gallery-featured
Bakeries

Pudding & Pie

Malviya Nagar, New Delhi
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

C-60, Ground Floor, Shivalik Road, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default
View 4 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Listen up peeps we have got you an amazing place which is a super delightful place that serves some of the yummiest and most desserts ever. Pudding & Pie in Malviya Nagar is a very tiny cafe which is the perfect place to enjoy the breezy calm evening. If you have a sweet tooth then you must visit this one and try their Red Velvet Cake, Lemon Tart, Vanilla Chocolate Duet Cake and Chocolava are my scrumptious and you feel mesmerised with the flavours. It’s super affordable when it comes to pricing and the quality is great. We must recommend you their Arabian Honey Cake which is yum Don’t think! Come on by and grab your favourite dessert soon.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Pets.

Other Outlets

Pudding & Pie

Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi
4.3

57/42, Punjabi Bagh West, New Delhi

image-map-default

Pudding & Pie

Vikaspuri, New Delhi
4.1

75-A, Block GG1, Vikaspuri, New Delhi

image-map-default

Pudding & Pie

Mayapuri Phase - 2, New Delhi
3.0

B-99, 1st Floor, Mayapuri Industrial Area, Phase 2, New Delhi

image-map-default

Pudding & Pie

Janakpuri, New Delhi
3.9

C-4A/46A, Near Fire Station, Janakpuri, New Delhi

image-map-default
Bakeries

Pudding & Pie

Malviya Nagar, New Delhi
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

C-60, Ground Floor, Shivalik Road, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default
View 4 Other Outlets

Other Outlets

Pudding & Pie

Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi
4.3

57/42, Punjabi Bagh West, New Delhi

image-map-default

Pudding & Pie

Vikaspuri, New Delhi
4.1

75-A, Block GG1, Vikaspuri, New Delhi

image-map-default

Pudding & Pie

Mayapuri Phase - 2, New Delhi
3.0

B-99, 1st Floor, Mayapuri Industrial Area, Phase 2, New Delhi

image-map-default

Pudding & Pie

Janakpuri, New Delhi
3.9

C-4A/46A, Near Fire Station, Janakpuri, New Delhi

image-map-default