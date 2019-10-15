Listen up peeps we have got you an amazing place which is a super delightful place that serves some of the yummiest and most desserts ever. Pudding & Pie in Malviya Nagar is a very tiny cafe which is the perfect place to enjoy the breezy calm evening. If you have a sweet tooth then you must visit this one and try their Red Velvet Cake, Lemon Tart, Vanilla Chocolate Duet Cake and Chocolava are my scrumptious and you feel mesmerised with the flavours. It’s super affordable when it comes to pricing and the quality is great. We must recommend you their Arabian Honey Cake which is yum Don’t think! Come on by and grab your favourite dessert soon.
Pies, Red Velvet Cakes, Pudding & More, This Little Cafe In Malviya Nagar Has It All!
Bakeries
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: MALVIYA NAGAR
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae, Pets.
