This Little Unexplored Cafe In Saket, Has Something For Every Mood 😋

There's something about little cafes serving endless breakfast options to gorge on lazy mornings. This cafe in Saket, is a quiet place with mix and match furniture, colourful walls and good vibes. It is a quiet working place with beautiful interiors and good food. Their menu is priced nominally. There are endless Italian delicacies and light breakfast for you to gorge on. Their breakfast timings last till 12:00 pm. We tried their strawberry, banana oats pancakes which were drenched in Nutella and went amazingly well with a hot cup of coffee. Talking about coffee, if you are a coffee or a tea lover, you should definitely try this place. Their elaborative tea and coffee menu is to die for. From 'Angrezi chai' to 'Hot chocolate' everything was heavenly. Also, we highly recommend their chicken popcorns which were served with tandoori dip. They also innovated some very new dishes with our very own Maggi. Their Maggi pizza and Maggi fries were something which not only had a very fascinating name but also was pretty amazing. They also have some books for the bibliophiles out there. Also, reaching this place is not a task since it's very near to the Saket metro station. A very small and unexplored cafe 'The Red Kettle' is worth a visit to make your mornings happy!! ❤️