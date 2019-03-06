This Place In CP Serves Some Amazing Chicken Tikka Masala And Butter Naan

CP being in the heart of Delhi is always tough to choose a spot! But I suggest your list should have 'Local' in it for sure. The place is huge, with an amazing party feel. Be it day or night it's perfect for a small get-together or for a party gathering. Coming to the food, it's quite amazing. Certain dishes are a little over the top I must say. The staff is very sweet and humble! Drums of heaven in starters is a must. White sauce mushroom pasta is yummy. Kala khatta drink is my favourite. The best one is its main course meal, chicken tikka masala with butter naan! I bet you will fall in love with that dish. Do visit Local in CP for sure!