CP being in the heart of Delhi is always tough to choose a spot! But I suggest your list should have 'Local' in it for sure. The place is huge, with an amazing party feel. Be it day or night it's perfect for a small get-together or for a party gathering. Coming to the food, it's quite amazing. Certain dishes are a little over the top I must say. The staff is very sweet and humble! Drums of heaven in starters is a must. White sauce mushroom pasta is yummy. Kala khatta drink is my favourite. The best one is its main course meal, chicken tikka masala with butter naan! I bet you will fall in love with that dish. Do visit Local in CP for sure!
This Place In CP Serves Some Amazing Chicken Tikka Masala And Butter Naan
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Nearest Metro Station: BARAKHAMBA
Pav bhaji is beautiful to see but not that great in taste so can be improved. Also the menu is also limited in some sections so do give it a glance before going.
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Family, Big Group, Bae
