This Khan Market Store Has Been Around For Ages Doing Great Clothes & Bags

That it's one of those stores that's always been around and secretly had nice clothes, but you've been too caught up with the bigger brands to notice. If you step inside, you'll find a range of simple, but well-made and comfortable clothes. Don't expect to be surprised with the season's most on-trend merch. Expect to find staples with small, simple touches that make them interesting, and will be a durable value-add to your wardrobe. You'll find a lot of whites and pastels, particularly with their shirts and blouses. Zingrin is also a good place to pick up solid colours {they do much more of those than prints}. Their dresses are also classic, and in easy silhouettes like shifts and sheaths - some with a very Nicobar vibe. I also liked a couple of backpacks with traditional, Northeastern texturing. All in all, simple, well-made, and crisp-looking stuff.