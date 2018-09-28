This Makeup Artist Will Make Sure You Look Stunning On Your D-Day

Worried about which makeup artist to sign up for this shaadi season? Want that subtle but classy look for your big day? If yes, then worry no more, make an appointment with Chaitali Sengupta already. A self-taught Makeup Artist and a Beauty Consultant, Chaitali Sengupta’s passion for art has always been of great importance in her career decisions. She believes that makeup is an art, and artistry is when you know that every face is unique. A true artist would know how to bring out the best in an individual’s face, and that’s where Chaitali takes pride in her work. Although Chaitali excels in all kinds of looks and makeup, her primary passion for the subtle art of bridal makeup {which has won many hearts} remains. She specialises in brides, and takes care of styling, hair, and looks for every function. Her brides display a class of their own and differ from run of the mill ones. Price: Bridal Makeup {HD makeup and hairstyling} starts at INR 25,000 Party Makeup {HD makeup and hairstyling} starts at INR 15,000 Makeup for family members {HD makeup and hairstyling} starts at INR 7,000 Oh, and you can get makeup trials for INR 5,000 per trial.