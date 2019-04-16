This Masterji Can Stitch Designer Outfits From Scratch Within A Week!

img-gallery-featured
Tailors

Gulmohar Boutique & Tailoring Shop

Shahpur Jat, New Delhi
5.0

T/1-B, Ground Floor, Shahpur Jat, Siri Fort, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Gulmohar Boutique & Tailoring is a hole-in-the-wall store in the busy Gora street of Shahpur Jat, where a kickass masterji who knows how to get all your fittings just right sits. He has had ample experience with designer outfits (the surrounding designers also go to him for their work frequently) and so, he can stitch up new pieces from scratch and deliver them within a week.

What Could Be Better

He's a tad expensive (you can get readymade blouses at the same price), but he delivers on quality. To give you an idea, a non-padded blouse will cost INR 1,000, a padded one for INR 1,500, and a full set lehenga is for INR 5,000. PS. They remain closed on Sundays

How Much Did It Cost

INR 1,000 onwards

Tailors

Gulmohar Boutique & Tailoring Shop

Shahpur Jat, New Delhi
5.0

T/1-B, Ground Floor, Shahpur Jat, Siri Fort, New Delhi

image-map-default