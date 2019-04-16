Gulmohar Boutique & Tailoring is a hole-in-the-wall store in the busy Gora street of Shahpur Jat, where a kickass masterji who knows how to get all your fittings just right sits. He has had ample experience with designer outfits (the surrounding designers also go to him for their work frequently) and so, he can stitch up new pieces from scratch and deliver them within a week.
This Masterji Can Stitch Designer Outfits From Scratch Within A Week!
Great For
What Makes It Awesome
What Could Be Better
He's a tad expensive (you can get readymade blouses at the same price), but he delivers on quality. To give you an idea, a non-padded blouse will cost INR 1,000, a padded one for INR 1,500, and a full set lehenga is for INR 5,000. PS. They remain closed on Sundays
How Much Did It Cost
INR 1,000 onwards
Comments (0)