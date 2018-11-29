This Men's Accessories Brand Does Printed Bows, Sports Themed Cufflinks & More

Closet Code is doing some really fun stuff when it comes to men's accessories. We stumbled upon their IG feed and scrolled through quirky products—cricket and football-themed cufflinks, colourful printed ties and bows, tie bars in different shapes, and even some basic socks. Their latest offer is a 'Tribute to Sachin' set of cricket-themed cufflinks — they come in the shape of wickets and tennis balls. They've even got designs for football fans that come in the shape of a — well, football — and red and yellow cards. What we're really crushing on are the bows and the ties. You can snag cool colours and prints like arrows, anchors, sunglasses, and more. Their tie bar (this section is just too cool for school) has designs and shapes such as scissors, bikes, forks and spoons and the fun like.