This New Bakery In Select Will Make You OD On Carbs Like Never Before

That it's a reasonably priced bakery doing some really great—and unique—baked goods. From their cream cheese fruit buns to their white chocolate and almond crossaints (it's called the Golden Flower, and it's incredible), the whole store is full of offbeat baked goods that taste really fresh. While the space doesn't really allow you to settle down and snack, it's a good spot to pick things up for later. The bakery functions in the Asian self-service style (staying true to it's original Singapore roots), where instead of asking for over-the-counter service, you pick up a tray, stack it high with your favourites and head to the counter to pay. There are some very avant-garde breads in the mix (their toasted cheese and pumpkin jump to mind), and they have something called the Flosss bun (the three 's' spelling is intentional), with a chicken floss topping and a cream cheese filling that is just delightful. When I went, things were flying off the shelves, and the store was full of people with laden trays—a good sign for a new bakery.