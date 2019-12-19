Get An Insta-Worthy Home With Decor & Gifts From This New Store

The turquoise walls of Decor Bae are quite hard to miss, and at night, it looks so pretty that I was tempted to check it out the very next day. The gifting and decor options this store stocks are great to look at. While they're all inspired by the classics (we're talking candles and frames), their designs are still new and out of the ordinary. The aesthetic of stuff here is mostly contemporary, and what immediately caught my eye were the bottle cap discs, the jute rope hangings and the pastel-coloured vases. I definitely see myself coming here to buy their mint green centerpieces that every guest would probably ogle at, or to find gifts for my decor-loving friends.