If You Like Miniso, You'll Love This Korean Store In Kamla Nagar

There’s a new Korean store in Kamla Nagar and it has all things cute and quirky. You’ll spot the Ximi Vogue store right as you enter Bungalow Road, and the store is full of adorable bathroom slippers, backpacks, bags, accessories, gadgets, home decor, and more. When you visit the store, you won’t really be able to tell it apart from Miniso. There are many products that are similar to those in Miniso, but the only functional difference is that Ximi Vogue, although a Korean company, is run by an Indian organisation that has acquired the master franchise in India (the company that runs Miniso in India is based out of China). We particularly liked their fabric bathroom slippers that had some cute designs on them, their woollen caps, perfect for the winter, and their basic backpacks, spacious and of good quality. They also have sections of sling bags, phone accessories, home decor and organising section, and the store is generally full of cute and colourful knick-knacks, their stuff toys and neck pillows are soft and fluffy, and come in many cute designs. However, what sets the store apart from its counterparts is that they plan to capitalise on the world-famous and age-old Korean beauty techniques and products. What Paris is for fashion, Korea is for skincare; and we can’t wait for them to launch their skincare and beauty products, which we hear will be available in stores soon.