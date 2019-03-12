This New Spot In Hudson Lane Makes The Crispiest Burgers For INR 45!

We love the occasional McDonald's and KFC just as much as the next person, but finding new burger-and-fries gems in the city is where the real treat's at. Keeping that in mind and sight, we walked into Burger Farm in Hudson Lane—a fast food outlet originally from Jaipur. It's their first outlet in Delhi, and judging by the crispiness of the burgers and the peri peri-ness of the fries, we think they need to open a few more. We started off with the sides—chicken fingers, chicken nuggets, chicken goblets, and cheese corn goblets—which are delicious enough to fill yourself up with, but we recommend exercising some willpower and waiting for the burgers. We ordered the Spicy Farm chicken burger and the peri peri grilled burger, both of which joined the clean plate club (we're not so proud about the calories but it was worth it). Oh, and they give you the option of choosing a multigrain bun with any burger you order. Don't forget to pair it with peri peri fries! The best part? Their burgers start at INR 45!