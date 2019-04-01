This New Store In Shahpur Jat Does Stunning Indo-Western Wear

Shopping in Shahpur Jat when you aren’t looking for heavy anarkalis and bridal lehngas is next to impossible. Most of the stuff you see will be laden with mirror and gotapatti work. But, when you want something lighter and more subtle, the I Am Design store will be the breath of fresh air you’ve been gasping for. The newly launched store, (which is huge, by the way) is divided into two sections—the heavier, ethnic wear section (which has lots of pretty, silk fabrics), and the lighter, fusion wear section (which is mostly linens). We couldn’t choose which one we liked more—they were both equally beautiful in their own way, so we’ll leave it up to you to decide.Their ethnic wear section flirts with combination prints and silk fabrics. The collection is mainly ikat print, and the colour scheme ranges from subtle nudes to stark maroons and bottle greens. The idea is to give traditional prints and fabrics a modern twist, and creating something exquisite in the process. From saris to the lehngas, we totally loved this collection; although, the designs were more ethnic, the were the farthest from heavy and gaudy. The lighter fusion wear clothes were something that you’d love if you aren’t looking for the general, heavy designs you'd normally find in SPJ. The collection was full of wrap tops, dresses, semi-stitched saris, and capes. They were subtle and minimal, yet very elegant and pretty.