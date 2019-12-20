This New & Super Cool Café Should Be Your Next Hangout Spot To Chill At!

Kailash Colony recently has all-newcafé having an amazing menu and cool interiors. The Snookhook Café is a multi-cuisine restaurant which is situated on the first floor and is a perfect go-to place to check out the coming weekend with your friends. The menu includes great starters like Honey Chilly Potato, TSH Fried Chicken, Fish N Chip, Falafel & Hummus, Kathi Roll, Malai Soya Chaap, Tangri Kabab & Tandoori Chicken aren’t you feeling hungry? They have an interesting range of pizzas & pasta as well like TSH Pizza, Butter Chicken Pizza, Pink Sauce Pasta, Spicy Maggi Mania, Butter Chicken Pasta and Corn n Cheese Pizza. With this amazing menu, you also get great service as well. The staff here is super sweet and the order is made super quickly. If on a diet you may also order a salad as they have options in veg and non-veg as well. The kitchen also has amazing Indian cuisine also like our favourite Dal Makhni, Butter Chicken, Chicken Tikka Masala, Kadhai Paneer and Biryani too. Refresh yourself with their great beverage menu offering shakes, juices, slush, mocktails and more. With so much to try, grab your crew and make your way!