This Newbie In Gurgaon Is A Paradise For Vegetarians

If you are a vegetarian then SWAD should be in the top of your list. Serving some amazing cocktails with the twist like Modi Ji ki Shikanji, Swad Colada, Tropical Twist & what not? 😌 Starters here are just too quirky and tasted amazing too. Amritsari Paneer Tikka, Chatpati Chinese Bhel, Gol-Gappe, Dahi ke kebab, and Podi Idli will take you back to your childhood. They really do play some cool music which is definitely a treat to your ears & the ambience here is quite colourful and with full of pop-up colours. You'll find different cool relatable posters & pretty lights. ✨ A great place to take your parents out for dinner or grab lunch with your friends. Not to miss this place as it will not even burn a hole in your pocket.