If you have been searching for a place for good authentic Mexican food then El Diablo Tex-Mex is a heaven on the earth for you. You will definitely not regret coming to this place. This hidden gem serves the best fries in the city & I mean it. El-Diablo serves in house hand-cut fries which remains crispy even after 40 minutes. Isn't it crazy? Also, the cheese used by them is different & delicious! They do Dead Burrito which is real huge & can't be finished by one person all alone. Also, you just can't miss their Tex-Mex nachos, Peri-Peri Pizza which is topped with spicy peri-peri masala, Chimichunga which is filled with cheese, Strawberry thick shake made up of 3 scoops of ice-cream, Russian Passion drink which is beautiful tangy & spicy. I loved almost everything about this place. If you are looking forward to having a great time & good Mexican food then this the place where you need to be! ❤️
This Newly Opened Mexican Grill & Bar In G-Town Can't Be Missed!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Wi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The place is a little compact but it's pretty with all Mexican vibes.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Bae, Kids, Family
