This Newly Opened Restaurant Is Goals!

Wonder music, great decor and incredible food, if this is all that you look for while dining out, 48 Plates is the place to be. 48 Plates is a newly opened restaurant in Gurgaon that is chic with minimal decor. Inspired by the cuisine of the world, the chefs, Upasana and Sheeba, have curated 48 dishes with their personal touch to it. The menu is beautifully segregated in short eats, light meals and hearty meals and of course desserts. I loved the 1/2 roasted chicken which was served with an orange-based sauce. The chicken cordon bleu was exceptional and nothing like anything I've had before. We also tried the Prawns from the Cast Iron Grill which were delectable. I loved the coolers and was impressed by the fact that they use fresh juices for all their coolers. Loved their Kafir Lime & Orange Cooler. With extremely hospitable service and incredibly good food that would cost around INR 2,000 for two, I would highly recommend this place to you!