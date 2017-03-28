This is the perfect summer drink for those who prefer their alcohol a little spicy. It's got the right punch and the masala on the edges of the glass add an awesome flavour.
This Phalsa Martini Is Gonna Be Your Perfect Summer Cocktail!
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
- Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar
Pro-tip
What could be better?
Keya is my personal favourite, so nothing comes to mind. The place has the perfect location, pretty ambience, a sophisticated crowd and finger-licking food. It's a good spot for sheesha lovers.
I liked
As per the staff's suggestion, I ordered the Phalsa or Indian Elderberry Martini and it was everything that one wants in a good drink.
More info
I ordered the cannelloni and chilly chicken and I kid you not, Keya is one of those few places that does great drinks as well as food.
