This Phalsa Martini Is Gonna Be Your Perfect Summer Cocktail!

Bars

Keya

DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

DLF Promenade, Ground Floor, 122-124, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

Great For

Pro-tip

This is the perfect summer drink for those who prefer their alcohol a little spicy. It's got the right punch and the masala on the edges of the glass add an awesome flavour.

What could be better?

Keya is my personal favourite, so nothing comes to mind. The place has the perfect location, pretty ambience, a sophisticated crowd and finger-licking food. It's a good spot for sheesha lovers.

I liked

As per the staff's suggestion, I ordered the Phalsa or Indian Elderberry Martini and it was everything that one wants in a good drink.

More info

I ordered the cannelloni and chilly chicken and I kid you not, Keya is one of those few places that does great drinks as well as food.

