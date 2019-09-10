A Beautiful Rooftop & Pretty Interiors, Drop By This Place For The Best Lasagna In Town

Ambience- Epic Kitchen N Bar has three floors. The indoor interiors are fine. The cafe is not very spacious though. The rooftop area is very beautiful and the interiors are also cool. Food: 1. Overloaded Pizza: It was very tasty, the crust was amazing and toppings too. 2. Veg Lasagna: It was the best lasagna I've ever had. They have amazing drinks as well and they also serve hookas. Service- Staff was polite and service was good.