A Beautiful Rooftop & Pretty Interiors, Drop By This Place For The Best Lasagna In Town

Lounges

Epic Kitchen N Bar

Vijay Nagar, New Delhi
A-16, 1st, 2nd & 3rd Floor, G Block, Vijay Nagar, New Delhi

Ambience- Epic Kitchen N Bar has three floors. The indoor interiors are fine. The cafe is not very spacious though. The rooftop area is very beautiful and the interiors are also cool. Food: 1. Overloaded Pizza: It was very tasty, the crust was amazing and toppings too. 2. Veg Lasagna: It was the best lasagna I've ever had. They have amazing drinks as well and they also serve hookas. Service- Staff was polite and service was good.

The place could be more spacious

₹500 - ₹1,000

Bae, Big Group.

