Ihop Is One Destination For Some Amazing Pancakes In The city

Searching for a good breakfast place in Delhi? Ihop is one destination where your search ends. This place serves one hell of the best pancakes in Delhi & you should definitely try them out. Other than pancakes also they are good at almost everything from burgers to spaghetti to shakes. They ace it all. ❤️ I personally loved their Cottage Cheese Ranch Burger, Cookie & Cream shake and New York Cheese Pancake! Also, their portion size is huge so think twice before you place your order.