Ihop Is One Destination For Some Amazing Pancakes In The city

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

IHOP

Pacific Mall, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Pacific Mall, Block 6, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Searching for a good breakfast place in Delhi? Ihop is one destination where your search ends. This place serves one hell of the best pancakes in Delhi & you should definitely try them out. Other than pancakes also they are good at almost everything from burgers to spaghetti to shakes. They ace it all. ❤️ I personally loved their Cottage Cheese Ranch Burger, Cookie & Cream shake and New York Cheese Pancake! Also, their portion size is huge so think twice before you place your order.

What Could Be Better?

This place is little bit over priced. But with the quality & quantity it comes, it is all wort it.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Kids, Big Group

