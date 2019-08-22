Searching for a good breakfast place in Delhi? Ihop is one destination where your search ends. This place serves one hell of the best pancakes in Delhi & you should definitely try them out. Other than pancakes also they are good at almost everything from burgers to spaghetti to shakes. They ace it all. ❤️ I personally loved their Cottage Cheese Ranch Burger, Cookie & Cream shake and New York Cheese Pancake! Also, their portion size is huge so think twice before you place your order.
Ihop Is One Destination For Some Amazing Pancakes In The city
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: SUBHASH NAGAR
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
This place is little bit over priced. But with the quality & quantity it comes, it is all wort it.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae, Kids, Big Group
Other Outlets
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: IndusInd Bank Cyber City Rapid
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: SUBHASH NAGAR
Other Outlets
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: IndusInd Bank Cyber City Rapid
Comments (0)