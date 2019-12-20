Love Sandwiches Like Joey? Drop By This Club In G-Town Now!

Fast Food Restaurants

The Sandwich Club

DLF Phase - 4, Gurgaon
5.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop H-105, Ground Floor, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

We recently ordered Pizzawich grilled sandwich combo from The Sandwich Club which was delivered on time. The combo contained 4 sandwich pieces, potato wedges, fries and milkshake. The scrumptious sandwich was filled with veggies and paired well with the milkshake. It's a perfect option to munch on in- between meals. Would love to try their other sandwich options too.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Bae, Kids.

