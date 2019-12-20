We recently ordered Pizzawich grilled sandwich combo from The Sandwich Club which was delivered on time. The combo contained 4 sandwich pieces, potato wedges, fries and milkshake. The scrumptious sandwich was filled with veggies and paired well with the milkshake. It's a perfect option to munch on in- between meals. Would love to try their other sandwich options too.
Love Sandwiches Like Joey? Drop By This Club In G-Town Now!
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Bae, Kids.
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
Comments (0)