With Huge Rooftop, Pretty Ambience & Fab Food, Crops & Curries Cannot Be Missed At All!

If you're looking for a place which can serve amazing North Indian food then Crops & Curries is the right place for you. The ambience of this place was mesmerizing and the service of staff was good. Went for a family lunch. We had chicken chipotle and veg manchurian, cheesey fries, hakka noodles and veg manchurian in starters. They were absolutely delicious and had a great presentation. In Main Course, we had butter chicken, mutton keema with butter naan. It was so good and tasty. The mutton and chicken was freshly made and was served with Julien's of ginger on top. In dessert we had mint & orange gulkand ice-cream. It was good and had a unique flavour. Overall this place is nice for all your family get-togethers!