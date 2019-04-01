So went to Momo King in Satya Niketan to try some authentic Nepali momos. And I found this jhol momo here. I always wanted to try these dishes and finally, I found it here. It was just so good! I also tried sandheku which is again a Nepali dish. But I have to say this was even tastier. They have a huge range of momos available in chicken, paneer,soybean,veggie and even cheese also. And in the end, I tried egg Hakka noodles also. This was normal like any noodles but the quality of momos and noodles is remarkable ✌️
This Place In Satya Niketan Is Pure Bliss For All Momo Lovers Out There
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Drinks could have been better. They are serving cold drinks and mojito in a very small glass.
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
