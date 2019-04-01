This Place In Satya Niketan Is Pure Bliss For All Momo Lovers Out There

Fast Food Restaurants

Momo King

Satya Niketan, New Delhi
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Plot 282, Shop 2, South Moti Bagh, Satya Niketan, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

So went to Momo King in Satya Niketan to try some authentic Nepali momos. And I found this jhol momo here. I always wanted to try these dishes and finally, I found it here. It was just so good! I also tried sandheku which is again a Nepali dish. But I have to say this was even tastier. They have a huge range of momos available in chicken, paneer,soybean,veggie and even cheese also. And in the end, I tried egg Hakka noodles also. This was normal like any noodles but the quality of momos and noodles is remarkable ✌️

What Could Be Better?

Drinks could have been better. They are serving cold drinks and mojito in a very small glass.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

Other Outlets

Momo King

Sector 27, Gurgaon
4.4

Bestech Chambers, Shop 29, B Block, Sushant Lok Phase 1, Sector 27, Gurgaon

