This Place In Satya Niketan Is Pure Bliss For All Momo Lovers Out There

So went to Momo King in Satya Niketan to try some authentic Nepali momos. And I found this jhol momo here. I always wanted to try these dishes and finally, I found it here. It was just so good! I also tried sandheku which is again a Nepali dish. But I have to say this was even tastier. They have a huge range of momos available in chicken, paneer,soybean,veggie and even cheese also. And in the end, I tried egg Hakka noodles also. This was normal like any noodles but the quality of momos and noodles is remarkable ✌️